Back in the day, Upasana Singh played a pivotal role in The Kapil Sharma Show as ‘Bua’ and left an impression on her fans with her light-hearted character. Long before Singh joined the comedy show, she has done some incredible work in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about quitting TKSS and revealed the reason behind the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

TKSS happens to be one of the most popular comedy shows in the country. Besides Kapil, the show features Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti in pivotal roles. Post the success of the show, the cast has also become super popular on social media and is currently doing a tour in Canada and hence the show is on a break.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Upasana Singh opened up on quitting The Kapil Sharma Show and said in Hindi, “Money is important in everyone’s life, but up to a certain point. But after that point, it’s the satisfaction you get from work that becomes more important. When I started out, I was happy taking jobs for money, but I don’t think that way anymore. Now, I only want to do roles that satisfy me. This is what I also tell my producers, to give me roles that only I can do.”

Upasana Singh continued and said, “If anybody can do the role you’re offering me, then I’m not even interested in the money. I was doing Kapil’s show, and it was the top show for over two years. But then, there came a time when I felt like I had nothing to do anymore. I was being paid well. But I told Kapil that I’m no longer being challenged. I asked him to either give me the kind of roles that I had when we started or to let me go. Even today, when I talk to Kapil, this is what I tell him. That he should call me back only if there’s something interesting for me to do.”

What are your thoughts on Upasana opening up on quitting The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Secret Revealed! Not Just Abdul’s Store, But Now Even Gada Electronics Is Just Near Gokuldham Society’s Gate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram