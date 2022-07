Arjuna Awardee wrestler Geeta Phogat will be coming as a celebrity guest on the show ‘Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti’. She shares her thoughts about marriage and even self-defence tips with girls over there.

Geeta says: “I feel very happy to reach the sets of the show Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti. The set is very beautiful, and the whole wedding vibe is present as I can feel it in the air. Marriage is a very important decision in a person’s life.”

“I want Mika to choose a girl who is very strong, strong, bold and full of confidence. I met all the girls here on the sets and wrestled with them and played kabaddi, and also gave them self-defense tips,” said Geeta Phogat.

“Girls should be strong both mentally and physically. I wish Mika the best dulhania,” concludes Geeta.

Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti airs on Star Bharat.

