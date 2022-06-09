It’s Thursday and all you TV lovers, we have the TRP report regarding how well the shows fared in the weeks gone by. While last week’s report revealed that Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa was dethroned, scroll down to now if it reclaimed its throne or not.

Not just that, we will also tell you below which other shows have been among the most-watched soaps in the week gone by. Let us know if you agree with the ranking this week and if your favourite shows have made it to the top.

As reported by SpotboyE, BARC has released the latest TRP ratings of the shows for week 22. As per their list, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-led Anupamaa has been successful in regaining the throne despite witnessing a big drop in its rating. WhileAnupamaa and Anuj’s wedding track got much love, the current adoption track has failed to keep the audience hooked. The Star Plus show received a 2.8 rating this week.

As per the site, following Anupamaa on this week’s TRP list is something new. You read that right. Ulka Gupta’s new show Banni Chow Home Delivery, which went on air in the week gone by, has impressed many and debuted at No.2 on the TRP charts with an amazing rating of 2.3.

Making it to No. 3 this week is Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is doing relatively well in the TRP department and it currently has managed to keep the viewers entertained. YRKKH has secured the number spot with a rating of 2.2. Sharing the spot is Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with the same rating.

Next on the latest TRP report list is Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya. It’s to be seen how well this Ekta Kapoor soap can stay in the top as very soon the show will air sans Dhoopar. The shows that share the fifth spot this week are Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kumkum Bhagya and Imli. As per the site, Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 faced a major drop in numbers as it secured a rating of just 1.5.

Have your favourite shows made it to the list? Stick to Koimoi to know how well TV shows perform each week with our TRP report.

