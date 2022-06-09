The rivalry between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda is very much known to everyone. However, for the past few years, Krushna has tried to calm the matter down by apologising to his ChiChi mama and recently too he was seen getting tearful while asking for forgiveness. Meanwhile, Govinda has now responded to his apology and even called him a liar after he accused him of not coming to meet his children in the hospital.

Advertisement

At multiple events and interviews, the comedian has claimed that he has tried to solve the issue but there was no solution. On the other hand, their wives Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja are often seen at loggerheads by giving replies to each other through various interviews.

Advertisement

Govinda recently appeared on Maniesh Paul’s show where he felt insulted after Krushna Abhishek made a remark about him being a villain. However, the actor claims his statement might have not been crafted well by the writers. He told, “He has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me.”

On the other hand, when Maniesh Paul says Krushna Abhishek was genuinely sorry, to this Govinda responds, “Then let the love be seen off-camera too. He’s a well-brought-up boy that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers and that there is a limit to being used.”

However, the actor feels surprised about why Krushna is apologising to him in public but not meeting or calling him personally.

Later, Govinda calls Krushna Abhishek a liar after he earlier claimed that the Partner star didn’t visit the hospital to meet his newborns. Clarifying his stance about the same, the actor said he did go to the hospital four times but he was refused to meet them. He thought it was some kind of safety procedure the hospital was taking.

Must Read: When Sonam Kapoor Was Told “Itni Kaali Hai, Lambi Hai, Shaadi Kaun Karega’ By Her Relatives – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram