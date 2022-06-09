Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz has done a commendable job when it comes to contributing to the film industry. From a Delhite to being one of the most versatile actors of Mumbai’s b-town, his journey is no less than an inspiration.

It was another iconic actor, Naseeruddin Shah who introduced this diamond of a man to the Bollywood industry and the rest is history. Raaz rose to stardom after starring in Monsoon Wedding. However, with immense stardom comes some infamous controversies too. Talking about one such, did you know Vijay was once arrested on drug charges in Abu Dhabi?

Quite a shocker right? However, it’s true. Back in 2005, Vijay Raaz was once arrested in Abu Dhabi over drug charges. For the unversed, the actor was on his way to Dubai for the shooting of his Hindi film Deewane Hue Pagal directed by Vikram Bhatt. However, when he was being checked at the airport, the officials found six grams of marijuana in his hand luggage.

However, Vijay Raaz was released the next day as he was found innocent. When asked about the arrest, Vijay told Gulf News, “I do not know from where and how it crept into my baggage. By the manner in which events unfolded, I suspect that someone planted it there. When I saw it, I was in total shock. I have never, ever taken drugs.”

Vijay further added, “The police carried out a blood and urine test on me. The results were negative. Believe me, the experience was horrible. The Indian embassy was very helpful. They came and met me while I was in jail. Even the Abu Dhabi police were very decent and at no time was I mistreated. I had to sign some papers in Arabic, I had no idea what I was signing. I will never forget this experience”

It would have definitely been a disturbing ordeal to go through.

