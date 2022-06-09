Naseeruddin Shah never minces his words and often speaks his heart out whenever a controversy erupts. He now comments on BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remark about Prophet Muhammad. The veteran star also talks about how even though some countries are criticising her comment, the three Khans along with Akshay Kumar are silent about the issue. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

For the unversed, countries such as UAE, Oman, Indonesia, Iraq, the Maldives, Jordan, Libya and Bahrain are boycotting Indian products and calling her out for making derogatory comments. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut recently backed the politician citing that Hindu gods are insulted on a regular basis.

In a recent chat with NDTV, Naseeruddin Shah doesn’t agree with the government’s stance as he feels they are trying to defuse the anger of Muslim countries by distancing themselves from Nupur Sharma. Blaming the news channels for contributing to the hate comment, the veteran actor says, “The hate is manufactured and it is a venom that spews when you are confronted with an opposing view. TV news and social media are responsible for this.”

Commenting on the silence of three Khans, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah says, “I cannot speak for them. I am not in the position they are in. I feel they think they would be risking too much. But then, I don’t know how they explain to their own conscience about it. But I think they are in a position where they have too much to lose.”

Giving an example of SRK’s son Aaryan Khan’s drug case last, Shah says, “What happened to Shah Rukh Khan and the dignity with which he faced it was admirable. It was nothing but a witch-hunt. He has kept his mouth shut. All he did was support Trinamool and applaud Mamata Banerjee. Sonu Sood gets raided. Anyone who makes any statement gets a response. Maybe I am next. I don’t know. (laughs) Though they won’t find anything.”

Taking a sly dig at Akshay Kumar who often makes patriotic films and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Naseeruddin Shah says, “They want to be on the winning side.” He also calls Vivek’s film ‘an almost fictionalised version of the suffering of Kashmiri Hindus’ and said that the ‘government is promoting it’.

