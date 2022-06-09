Anil Kapoor is known for his unfiltered statements. Whether it is his take on Kangana Ranaut or his fallout with Abhay Deol, the veteran star has never shied away from voicing his thoughts. But things went quite the controversial way when he called Shilpa Shetty the “worst case of botox.” He was clapped back with her friend exposing his fillers and padding. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Shilpa and Anil has been a part of two films together. It was during Badhaai Ho Badhaai that the actress allegedly went under the knife and made changes to her nose and lips. The surgery even reportedly hampered the shoot and Kapoor claimed it affected their shooting schedules.

It was on Koffee With Karan that Anil Kapoor was asked about “The last face you saw that had a bad botox job?” during the rapid fire round. To this, the AK vs AK actor immediately responded, “Shilpa Shetty.”

While Shilpa Shetty maintained her dignified silence on the statement, it was one of her actress-friend who clapped back at Anil Kapoor via the media.

Shetty’s friend told mid-day, “It was downright rude, especially coming from an actor who himself had fillers put in his cheeks. And used padding on his arms and chest to look beefed up during the shoot of Rishtey! Why doesn’t he talk about that? Shilpa has been honest and admitted to her nose job. As for collagen implants on the lips, every actress including Katrina and Priyanka and his own No Problem actress Kangana has done it. Why didn’t he name them? Any answers, Anil?”

While that may be in the past, Shilpa Shetty and Anil Kapoor are really good friends. Their camaraderie was even seen during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding when they danced together!

