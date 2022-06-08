Shilpa Shetty has turned 47 today and is only 3 years from marking her half-century. But you’d be lying if you didn’t confess that you were shocked to read that age at the first go. The Hungama 2 actress is ageing like a fine wine and her sans makeup looks are the biggest proof of it. But don’t you want to know the secret behind that timeless beauty? Scroll below for some interesting details!

Advertisement

As most know, Shilpa began her Bollywood career with Baazigar (1993) as a supporting actress. Over the years, she’s done some commercially successful projects like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Apne, Dostana amongst others. She then moved on to be a part of the Television world as a judge in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Super Dancer amongst others.

Advertisement

As a celebrity, there’s a lot of stress and controversies that one faces. Whether it is your professional failures or personal relations, everything is out there in the public domain. It has been a stressful past year for Shilpa Shetty who was massively trolled after Raj Kundra got arrested in the p*rnography case. But nothing stressful ever has left her with a dull skin. How is that even humanly possible, right?

In an interview with Vogue, Shilpa Shetty had shared details of her morning drink that she swears by for healthy skin. The Hungama 2 actress makes sure to start her day with a glass of warm water. Well, the secret ingredient she squeezes in it is two amlas. They’re high in Vitamin C and will leave your skin healthy and flawless. Just not that, it also helps with the hair, so it’s a win-win, yea? Plus they barely cost 10 bucks and are easily accessible.

In addition, everyone is aware of how Shilpa Shetty never misses out on her yoga sessions. She believes in living a healthy life and with such dedication, there’s surely nothing that can stop her from achieving that radiant skin!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such lifestyle pieces!

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Left With Bruises As She Sizzles In A Thigh-High Slit Gown, Crystal Detailing Couldn’t Hold Her Back From Shining!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram