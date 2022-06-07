Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt were one of the most powerful couples in the world in terms of popularity and stature. After being together for years, the ex-couple tied the knot at a French Château in the presence of close friends and family in August 2014. Today, we bring you a throwback to their wedding day, when Angelina wore an Atelier Versace gown for her D-day that featured drawings from her six children. That’s pretty emotional, isn’t it?

Angelina is the OG fashion queen and we have always been a fan of her style. Be it her city sightings with her kids or red carpet appearances, the Maleficent actress never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashion choices. Now, the actress has time and again worn Versace and has given us fashion goals but her wedding dress was breathtakingly beautiful.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fans fondly called the ex-couple ‘Brangelina’. The Maleficent actress wore a custom Atelier Versace gown which was designed by Donatella Versace. It was a beautiful ivory coloured gown which had a long veil attached to it and also featured the drawing by the ex-couple’s six children.

Now, that indeed is creative and unique. Take a look at her gown here:

#AngelinaJolie's wedding dress designed by Atelier Versace – and her children- How Lovely! #ILoveThisWoman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DfITjsAQuI — Fatima Butt ~ فاطمه (@FATIMAIBUTT) September 2, 2014

Angelina Jolie's wedding gown artwork by her and her children. Made by Atelier Versace #AngelinaJolie #dress pic.twitter.com/LAdpvvzhrd — MarieFranceRemillard (@MFRemillard) September 2, 2014

Hello! Magazine carried the pictures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s wedding and it literally broke the internet. They looked dreamy and straight out of a fairytale.

Getting married in France is fancy and there’s no denying that.

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie’s extraordinary wedding gown? Tell us in the comments below.

