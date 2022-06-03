Rihanna is a straight up queen when it comes to making a fashion statement with her bold and unique outfits. The singer continued to flaunt her style even during pregnancy, opting for robes and even lingerie when attending public functions. She, however, took the cake back in 2014 at an amfAR event when she opted for a Tom Ford gown that had barely-there n*pple covers and a risky thigh-high slit. If you ask me, she was the highlight that night, next to Miley Cyrus, of course.

For the unversed, Ri was previously in the news when she gave birth to a baby boy with her beau A$AP Rocky. The singer found herself in the middle of controversy right before the delivery as there were several rumours about her boyfriend cheating on her while she was carrying their baby. But the Diamonds singer was quick to refute these rumours when she was papped with Rocky in Barbados right after this piece of rumour blew up.

In the year 2014, Rihanna attended the fifth annual amFAR Inspiration Gala in a stunning Tom Ford gown which made heads turn almost instantly. Ri is not the one to shy away from flaunting her curves or her nips and that is exactly what she proved yet again, with this ensemble.

Rihanna’s evening gown had a bustier top pattern with just a stretch of net placed around the br*ast cups. The bikini-style torso was studded with heavy purple glit and sequin only to merely cover the n*pples. It had a silver metallic coating around the underb*ob area which was attached to a classic white flowy skirt.

Coming to the skirt, Rihanna’s outfit also had a thigh-high slit, giving her overall look a fusion effect. She topped it up with plump purple heels which were matching with the n*pple covers. She added a cloth choker to match the look alongside a bunch of stone bracelets and rings.

In makeup, Rihanna opted for a bright orange lipstick and her signature highlighter induced look which was further topped up with a neatly tied low ponytail. Here are the pictures.

What do you think about this look pulled off by Rihanna back in 2014? Let us know in the comments.

