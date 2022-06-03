Singer-turned-actress Shirley Setia who is making her debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film ‘Nikamma’ says dancing on the title track of the film was the toughest for her.

The title track is released which is picturised on the actress, choreographed by Ganesh Acharyaa.

According to Shirley Setia, “When I first saw this at Ganesh Acharyaa masterji’s studio, I wasn’t sure that I could pull this solo off. It was the toughest, fastest choreography I’ve had to learn.”

The song featuring Shirley Setia is composed by Javed-Mohsin and the lyrics are written by Danish Sabri and Sanjay Chhel.

Based on the Telugu film ‘Middle Class Abbayi’, the film ‘Nikamma’ is directed by Sabbir Khan, and stars Shirley Setia, Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, Samir Soni and Abhimanyu Singh among others.

‘Nikamma’ releases in theatres on June 17.

