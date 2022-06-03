Sidhu Moose Wala who passed away on Sunday was one of the most celebrated singers in the country right now. The late singer was assassinated by the Lawrence Bishnoi group who took the responsibility for his murder on a Facebook profile and ever since then, police have been investigating the case. Now on to the latest developments, police have released the video of the vehicle which attacked Moose Wala and is now doing the rounds on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Sidhu’s untimely demise has left the nation in shock. Not just Indian singers and celebrities but also international personalities like Drake, rapper Russ and Lilly Singh also expressed their grief on Instagram. Now, the car that attacked the singer’s SUV entered Mansa 4 days ago from the date of his murder i.e May 29th, 2022.

NDTV shared the video of the attacker’s car entering Mansa on their official Instagram account. On May 28th, 2022, Sidhu Moose Wala’s security was removed by the Punjab government and no one saw this attack coming.

Take a look at the car that attacked Sidhu Moose Wala’s SUV:

Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his black-coloured Mahindra Thar which happens to be one of the top-selling SUVs in the country and the attackers were driving a white coloured Bolero.

Netizens are also reacting to the video of the attackers in the comments section on Instagram and a user commented, “How did they know of repealing security cover? Who’s behind this murder ?” Another user commented, “sab singer gana gata tha par @sidhu_moosewala sab kia dill par raj karta tha…” A third user commented, “Nothing gonna happen without any internal support. How anyone can rome with gun’s inside of public place??”

Meanwhile, the Moga police have detained two suspects in the killing of the late singer from Fatehabad.

May the truth prevail in Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination.

