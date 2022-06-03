This year’s International Indian Film Academy Awards, IIFA 2022 is taking place in Abu Dhabi this weekend and the who’s who of Bollywood have headed to the Gulf country for the same. Kicking off the IIFA Weekend, Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and many others had fun and candid interaction.

During this interaction, Riteish left Salman shocked with his comments on who is the best host. For those who don’t know, IIFA 2022 will be co-hosted by Khan and Deshmukh while Maniesh, Aparshakti Khurana and Farah Khan will be seen taking on some of the hosting duties. So what happened in Dubai?

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Thursday evening, we see a host of Bollywood actors interact with each other and engage in some fun banter on the opening day of the IIFA weekend. As seen in the video, Riteish Deshmukh pulls Salman Khan’s leg and the statement repeated by the former leaves the Tiger actor shocked.

In the video, after Maniesh Paul gives a speech about how happy he is to take on hosting duties for the upcoming show, Ritesh Deshmukh is heard saying, “Maniesh, I just want to say that you are the best things that has happened to hosting. Period.” While Salman Khan quipped in but wasn’t audible, everyone on the podium laughed. Riteish then pulled Salman‘s leg by saying, “Repeat… Maniesh, I have to tell you, you are the best thing that happened to hosting ever.”

Salman, who has hosted several award shows prior to IIFA 2022 as well as been the host of a couple of shows including the reality TV show Bigg Boss for several years, pointed at himself and looked shocked as Riteish praised Maniesh as the best host rather than him. Riteish then walked up to Salman and apologised saying, “Sorry galti ho gaya.” Adding to the fun, Bhaijaan noted that he himself had forgotten that he also hosts sometimes.

Check out this fun video of Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul here:

IIFA 2022 is being held at Yas Island from June 2 to June 4. As of now several celebrities have arrived or are on their way to the Arab nation. From Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi – the weekend and celebrations are gonna be a star-studded affair.

