Basking in the success of her last film Bhool Bhuliayaa 2, Kiara Advani has been slaying it like a pro. Apart from being one of the most successful actresses of recent times, the actress often makes heads turn owing to her fashion choices. After BB 2 with Kartik Aaryan, the actress is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. Headline by Kiara and Varun Dhawan, it also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in the lead roles.

On the personal front, Kiara is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Recently, reports of their break-up had surfaced but were soon dismissed.

If you want to know what kind of qualities Kiara Advani is looking for in her partner then this piece of news is for you. In her latest interview, the Good Newwz actress has spilled the beans on what is she looking for in her partner. Kiara told Cosmopolitan India, “I’d want someone who just makes me feel loved, seen and heard, and does not take me for granted.” Well, we wonder is Sidharth is listening!

Not only that, Kiara went on to reveal her mantra for a happy and healthy relationship. She told the magazine, “There should be no egos. I feel the worst thing you can do in a relationship is to allow your ego to come in the way. For me, a healthy relationship is one where there is clear, respectful communication. You need to accept each other for who you are and nurture that”.

A couple of days back, reports of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra calling it quits had surfaced. However, during the screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the couple was seen hugging and stealing glances leaving their fans overjoyed.

Earlier, Kiara Advani was in news when she had revealed being dumbstruck after seeing Salman Khan. Spilling the beans on the same, Kiara had told Mumbai Mirror, “Salman was sitting outside his vanity van, waiting to be called for a shot. I was 17 then and my mom nudged me to greet him. She was shocked when I didn’t say a word. I was struck dumb, literally! I already knew him, but the aura around him was so strong.’’

In terms of work, Kiara will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Also in RC 15 co-starring Ram Charan.

