Justin Bieber is currently basking in glory after releasing his surprise album, SWAG. His fans have gone gaga about it, and the posters of the album even featured his wife, Hailey Bieber and their son. Before becoming a family person, the pop star was very popular among women. He had several relationships before settling with Hailey, one of which had always been iconic and that was with Selena Gomez.

From having flings to just hookups to an on-again and off-again relationship with Gomez, Bieber has done it all. But do you know with whom he had his first serious relationship and who was his first love? She was the one who even had inspired him to write a song. Yes, that’s correct. Scroll ahead.

Who Was Justin Bieber’s First Girlfriend?

Caitlin Beadles was the first ever girlfriend of Bieber who inspired his song ‘Never Let You Go.’ Their dating phase began in 2008 and it continued for a year before Bieber moved to Atlanta to work with Usher. However, it wasn’t meant to be. They parted ways when Bieber was becoming popular in the music industry. Apparently, they had to split because of his intense tour schedule.

Justin Bieber with Caitlin and Christian Beadles (2008) pic.twitter.com/M9aU1qhR99 — Justin Bieber Dumps (@JDBieberDumps) January 3, 2025

Justin Bieber was also very good friends with Caitlin’s brother Christian. Even after their breakup, they remained friends not only with her brother but also with her. Bieber had gone to celebrate Thanksgiving 2017 with their family too. The brother-sister duo had even attended Bieber’s wedding with Hailey Rhode Baldwin.

After Caitlin Beadles, the Baby singer had many other flings and relationships with actresses, singers and models. The list of names includes Miranda Kerr (rumored), Kendall Jenner (rumored), Ashley Moore, Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, and more. But what people would never forget is his romantic tenure with Selena Gomez. They almost had 9 years of relationship although it was on-again and off-again, their fandom Jelena would always consider it to be epic.

Their rumored relationship started to surface by the end of 2009. But when the news got out, Gomez had faced a lot of hateful comments from Bieber’s female fans. Talking about it, she once told Z100 Radio (via Cosmopolitan), “It hurts, it really does. I don’t feel like I’m doing anything wrong. I’ve been best friends with him for a very long time. It does hurt my feelings a lot, but I try not to focus on it.” Since then, they had broken up and patched up several times until they parted ways for good in 2018.

justin bieber and selena gomez always had a friendship, and during this friendship justin made it clear several times that he had a little crush on selena, and then they started going out together, but nothing was officialized pic.twitter.com/jfBaXddO9l — vini (@dylstomh) July 5, 2019

After that, Justin Bieber got married to Hailey Bieber in 2018, and created a social media frenzy. On the other hand, after staying single for years, Selena Gomez has finally found her love in Benny Blanco and got engaged to him in 2024. But did you have any idea about Bieber’s first love? Let us know.

