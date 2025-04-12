There might be several resurging problems in Hailey Bieber’s life, but her success ratio for her skincare brand, Rhode, is not one of them. The model has been the victim of relentless online hatred and media scrutiny for 7+ years since she got married to Justin Bieber. But she has emerged stronger than ever from all of the vitriol and targeting. The couple now have a baby boy, Jack Blues.

Hailey is thriving on her career front with endless campaigns and the huge success of her brand, which she is the founder and creative director of. According to new reports, the entrepreneur is all set to become a billionaire thanks to the sales and success of Rhode Skin in less than three years since its launch.

Hailey Bieber To Achieve Billionaire With Less Than 3 Years Of Rhode?

In early 2024, Rhode projected its yearly revenue to be around $90 million. In a moment of shock and success, just the last two months of the year raked in that amount, as per Puck. The brand has seen a massive rise in sales and revenue thanks to consumer satisfaction and intrigue from Hailey’s aesthetic, creative decisions, and intriguing marketing tactics.

It is to be noted that Hailey Bieber‘s Rhode products are still sold directly to consumers as of now, which makes the revenue even more impressive. The portal stated that Rhode is in negotiations with Sephora for a partnership that will not only help with more customer reach but also ease into the expansion. It has mostly sold skincare but is inching towards cosmetic product additions.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Hailey Bieber’s “achieving billionaire status is very much within her reach” due to how successful Rhode has become in under three years since its launch. An insider told the portal that the brand’s success has been huge, and she “could cash out today, but she’s made it very clear she is in this for the long haul,” referring to her long-term plans.

Hailey’s process behind each new launch has been meticulous. She chose and approved each new product, what aesthetic it would represent, and what marketing it would have. “Hailey has developed each product from the ground up with the goal of creating skincare that actually works,” the insider said, something that Hailey herself has admitted in the past.

During previous interviews, Hailey Bieber has been open about gravitating towards clean and healthy skin care. The source felt, “The whole aim of her label is to offer clean products with minimal ingredients because ultimately, she uses everything herself and she wants to be able to stand behind it.” Justin Bieber has been open about his pride in what Hailey has created.

Hailey Bieber’s journey toward billionaire status comes less than a year after Selena Gomez was officially declared a billionaire by Bloomberg, with a net worth of $1.3 billion. While these two women find themselves in the middle of fan wars and are often pitted against each other online, their individual success stories prove their talent and hard work triumph over it all.

