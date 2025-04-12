Saint Maud is a haunting tale that tiptoes the line between divine devotion and delusion, and isn’t your typical horror flick. Instead, it is more like a fever dream soaked in dread.

This British psychological thriller, now streaming on Amazon Prime, has quietly built a cult following, with viewers labeling it everything from “unsettling” to “religiously sick.” And not without reason.

The Haunting Story of Saint Maud

Rose Glass makes a chilling directorial debut, weaving together themes of faith, mental instability, and spiritual obsession with unnerving precision. The story revolves around Maud, a palliative care nurse with a troubled past, played with eerie conviction by Morfydd Clark. Her performance lingers like a ghost after the credits roll.

After a tragic failure in her medical career, Maud finds comfort in religious extremism, and gets convinced she’s been chosen for a divine purpose. But when she’s assigned to care for Amanda, an atheist, ex-dancer, and terminal cancer patient, Maud’s so-called mission takes a sinister turn. What begins as spiritual guidance descends into something far more obsessive, and much more dangerous.

The film, set in a grey, seaside town that feels as hollow as Maud’s social life, feeds off isolation and inner torment. It’s short, just 84 minutes but the atmosphere is thick with tension. The film has no cheap thrills or screaming ghosts; instead, the real terror comes from watching Maud’s mind unravel, scene by scene.

Critics Praise It But Not Everyone’s a Believer

According to The Mirror, critics and fans alike were captivated with Rotten Tomatoes clocking it at an impressive 92% rating. The cinematography and editing have been widely praised with awards, including wins at the British Independent Film Awards and London Film Critics’ Circle.

One viewer wrote, “This is an amazing movie. It’s so tense and a real mystery where it’s going to go. Couldn’t take my eyes away for a second. Unsettling and gripping. It stays right with you long afterwards.” While another added, “A film that delivers psychological horror from a twisted mind, it’s just religiously sick! Perfection.”

Another impressed reviewer shared, “A slow burn descent into absolute madness. Full of meaningful philosophy & symbolism on the effects of religion, both good & bad. Incredibly well-written dialogue & sleek editing with a completely stunning use of lighting.”

But not everyone buys into the madness. One unsatisfied audience member shared, “It plays with the exorcism formula but doesn’t do those with faith, or a negative perspective of it, any favors.”

Saint Maud is now available to watch on Amazon Prime and for purchase on Apple TV.

