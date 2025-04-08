Prime Video is known for some of their most groovy content. They are consistently diving into the world of horror but this time, it looks like they are taking the fear to an entirely new level, with Khauf. This series is a new eight-episode series that is all set to premiere on April 18.

Created and helmed by none other than Smita Singh, this ine is a must-watch. You hinestky won’t believe that this is her debut as a showrunner, Khauf promises a blend of supernatural suspense and emotional depth that will leave you at the edge of your seats.

Khauf’s expected plot:

At the heart of the story is Madhu, a young woman trying to outrun her past as she seeks solace in a hostel in a new city. But, her journey towards a fresh start will quickly derail and spirals into a pure nightmare.

We slowly see the hostel’s dark secrets begin to surface in the more unexpected ways. As strange occurrences blur the line between reality and imagination, Madhu is drawn into a harrowing confrontation with forces she doesn’t fully understand. . .yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Khauf’s cast and crew:

Directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan, and executive produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the Matchbox Shots banner, Khauf features a stellar ensemble cast including Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla.

It promises to be an experience that will leave you chilled to your very bone. Producers even promise an immersive experience that lingers well after the final credits roll in. Easily available in Hindi and English across India and 240 countries and territories, this is a show that will definitely stay with you.

So, if you want to experience fear and are in the mood for something eerie, intense, and psychologically boggling, Khauf might just be your next binge-watch.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Abhishek Malhan Vs Asim Riaz Net Worth: Find Out Which Battleground Team Leader Is Racing Ahead In The Bankability Game By 80%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News