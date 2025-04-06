The show Battleground, spearheaded by ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, will see Asim Riaz, Abhishek Malhan, Rubina Dilaik, and Rajat Dalal as team leaders. However, it has been grabbing eyeballs for some high-octane drama. After the video of Asim and Rajat fighting at an event went viral on the internet, in the latest episode, we will see an ugly verbal spat between Asim and Abhishek. The two could be seen hurling some nasty words at each other with Riaz also leaving a crack in the wall at the end of their fight. But let us find out who is currently leading in the bankability game? Here is a comparison of the net worth of the two team leaders.

Abhishek Malhan’s Net Worth

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, was already hailed as one of the richest Indian YouTubers out there and his popularity increased tenfold after his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2 wherein he emerged as the first runner-up. According to a news report in Money Mint, his current net worth is around 8 crores. The majority of his income comes from the profits from his YouTube videos and sponsorships. He enjoys 11.6 million YouTube subscribers and has 10.2 million followers on Instagram.

The report further stated that he takes home 8 lakhs per month through his YouTube videos and charges 5 lakhs per Instagram reel when it comes to his brand endorsements. For his Instagram-sponsored posts, he charges 4 lakhs and 3 lakhs for the Instagram-sponsored stories. The YouTuber received 12 lakhs per week for his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Talking about his wheels, he owns a Tata Harrier worth 24.27 lakhs, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz worth 12.45 lakhs and a Jaguar F-Pace worth 77.41 lakhs. His luxurious Delhi bungalow is worth 16 crore.

Asim Riaz’s Net Worth

Asim Riaz rose to fame after emerging as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss 13. Since then, there has been no looking back for the model-actor-rapper as he has established a name for himself as a model, actor, rapper and a fitness icon. According to Bollywood Shaadi, his current net worth comes to 41 crores. The majority of his net worth comes from his brand endorsements, TV show appearances, and music videos which he produces himself. While his monthly income is around 20 lakhs, his annual salary is around 1.5 crores.

Asim Riaz claimed during his controversial stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 that he ends up changing his cars every 6 months. According to the report, the rapper owns an Audi Q7 worth 82.49 lakhs, and a Jeep Rubicon worth 66.64 lakhs along with a BMW 5 series sports car which he purchased back in 2020 worth 68 lakhs. In addition to this, he also owns a Mahindra Thar worth 10.98 lakhs and a Royal Enfield 350 bike worth 1.90 lakhs. He reportedly purchased a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. He furthermore owns lavish apartments in Kashmir and Bangalore.

Thus, it is clear that Asim Riaz is leading the bankability game by 80%. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics between Asim and Abhishek Malhan bring new twists and turns in Battleground. For the unversed, Battleground started streaming on Saturday (April 5) on Amazon MX Player.

