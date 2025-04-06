Fans of CID 2 have been battling mixed emotions. On the one hand, they are coping with veteran actor Shivaji Satam’s iconic character ACP Pradyuman leaving the show. The ACP will be seen getting killed off in the latest episodes which has come as a huge disappointment for the fans. However, it has been confirmed that actor Parth Samthaan will be entering the show as ACP Anshuman.

Talking to India Forums, Shivaji Satam confirmed that he is on a break now and is no longer shooting for the show. According to Times Now, Parth Samthaan has revealed to Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan that it’s a big responsibility to fill into ACP Pradyuman’s shoes since he is such an iconic character. But here are 3 reasons why we feel Parth’s entry might be a game-changer for the show.

3 Reasons Why Parth Samthaan’s Entry Can Be A Game Changer For CID 2

1- Versatility In Acting Chops

While some fans are hesitant to see Parth Samthaan replacing Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman in CID 2, it cannot be denied that the actor has time and again, proven his versatility. He has channeled the angry young man in Kaise Yeh Yaariyan but has shown a soft romantic side in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. So, it will be interesting to see the actor in a unique avatar as ACP Anshuman in CID 2.

2- Popularity Galore

Parth Samthaan enjoys a humongous fan-following amongst the Gen-Z audience. Ever since his big break as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, his popularity catapulted tenfold. The actor being such a crowd puller, might help to boost the TRP charts of the show.

3- New Character, New Touch

Parth Samthaan’s ACP Anshuman might bring a new touch to CID 2 which some fans were craving in the sequel. While no one can replace the essence of the OG characters and the storyline, a new character and some new developments could work well for the show. However, ACP Pradyuman will forever be etched in our hearts.

Meanwhile, according to Hindustan Times, Parth Samthaan revealed in an interview that he was in two minds when he was offered to replace Shivaji Satam in CID 2. He said, “Jab mujhe call aaya iske baare mein (When I got a call about it) I was in two minds about whether I should be doing it or not. But yes considering the legacy of the show, obviously it was an honour to be. In the show, ACP Pradyuman gets killed. Perhaps it’s a murder. To solve the case, a new ACP has been appointed by this agency as ACP Ayushmann. I’m playing that role. This is a huge responsibility.”

On the other hand, Shivaji Satam revealed to Bombay Times that he was not aware of his track coming to an end in CID 2. He confirmed that he is taking a break from the show and will be going on a vacation with his son in the month of May. The Vaastav actor said, “I have no clue about this. I have taken a break for some time, and the makers know what lies ahead in the show. I have learnt to take everything in my stride, and if my track is over, I am okay with it. However, I have not been told whether my track is over or not! As of now, I am not shooting for the show.”

