Roadies XX saw the elimination of the 57-year-old Ashu Jain who was the oldest contestant on the show. She had grabbed several eyeballs during the audition of the show with her enthusiasm for fitness and a zeal to do something worthwhile in her life. However, if you think that Ashu holds the title of the oldest contestant in a reality show, you are wrong. That title goes to none other than Dance Deewane contestant Chhobi.

Yes, you heard that right! The 73-year-old Chhobi had left judges Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty spellbound with her performance during her audition. She recreated Madhuri’s iconic song ‘Maar Daala’ from the 2002 film, Devdas. What furthermore left the judges and the other audience impressed was the precision with which she was nailing all the steps and her expression.

In the throwback promo of Dance Deewane, which was shared in March last year, Madhuri Dixit could be seen telling Chhobi how she has taught them how to live life courageously on their own terms. The Dil Toh Pagal Hain actress furthermore said how the 73-year-old was the perfect example of doing what your heart tells you to do. Not only this but Dixit also shook a leg on ‘Maar Daala’ with her which was nothing less than a visual delight for the audience.

Chhobi’s audition received several laurels from the masses and proved that dance has no age. Coming to Ashu Jain, the latest contestant to be evicted from Roadies XX, the 57-year-old also impressed the fans of the show with her fiery attitude and spirit. She revealed to The Times Of India that her only regret on the show was many contestants felt that she was undeserving to be on Roadies XX and that she was just a ‘grandma’ for them. However, there’s no denying that senior contestants like Chhobi and Ashu Jain are the true role models for the youth.

