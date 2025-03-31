It was earlier reported that the grand finale of Indian Idol 15 is all scheduled to take place this weekend. However, now the latest development suggests that the much-awaited event has witnessed an extension. Yes, you heard that right! Following the success of this season, the popular singing reality show has been extended for the next 2 weeks. To determine the winner, fans have to also cast their vote which will play a massive role in who ultimately lifts the winning trophy.

When And Where To Watch The Grand Finale Of Indian Idol 15?

A source close to the development revealed to Filmibeat that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the finale of Indian Idol 15 a grand affair. The source further added that the event will be a star-studded one. Hence, we can expect a popular face from the industry to grace the event.

With Indian Idol 15 witnessing an extension, the grand finale of the show will be taking place on April 5 and 6, 2025. Fans can catch the event on Sony TV. It will be exciting to see which contestant ends up emerging as the winner of the show.

Who Is Most Likely To Be The Winner?

The top 6 contestants of the show in the race for the trophy include Subhajit Chakraborty, Sneha Shankar, Priyangshu Dutta, Manasi Ghosh, and Chaitanya Devadhe. The winner will be awarded with a cash prize of 15 lakh. According to a poll conducted by Filmibeat, Chaitanya is most likely to emerge as the winner of the show.

How To Cast Your Vote To Make Your Favorite Contestant The Indian Idol 15 Winner?

Here are the steps to vote for the contenders to determine the winner of Indian Idol 15:

Open the Sony LIV application on your smartphone or tablet.

Register with your mobile number to access the voting feature to vote for your favorite contestant.

Search for the Indian Idol voting page within the application.

Select your favorite contestants from the list of all the finalists.

Cast your vote and help your favorite singer win the title of the Indian Idol 15 winner.

However, all 6 contestants have managed to impress the judges time and again with their crooning chops. This season has been high on the TRP charts, thanks to the contestants channeling their best with each performance. Talking about the judges, Indian Idol 15 witnessed panelists consisting of Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani. While this season was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

