Singer Udit Narayan has been grabbing several eyeballs after the video of him kissing a female fan went viral like wildfire on the internet. The singer has been receiving a lot of backlash after the same despite him clarifying his intent. However, did you know that before him, his son Aditya Narayan was also kissed by a female fan on the stage?

When Aditya Narayan Was Kissed By A Female Fan On The Stage

The throwback incident took place when Aditya Narayan started his hosting career with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge. When Aditya was in the middle of the hosting, a fan came onto the stage and proposed to him. According to Bollywood Shaadi, she told the ‘Tadad Tadad’ singer, “Excuse me, I am proposing you and I love you.”

After having said this, she goes on to plant a kiss on his cheeks, taking him completely off guard. However, unlike his father, Aditya choosed to react in a more sober manner. The ‘Ishqaon Dishqaon’ singer simply blushed and thanked her in a modest manner.

Udit Narayan’s Reaction To The Kissing Fiasco

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Udit Narayan broke his silence on the kissing fiasco. The ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ singer said that his intentions were not wrong during the same and furthermore called it the love from the fans which should not be misinterpreted. Narayan said, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log gain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands… yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye.”

In the said video, Udit Narayan can be seen being kissed by a female fan on the cheeks after she takes a selfie with him. This results in the singer kissing her on the lips. Ever since then, he has been on the receiving end of several trolling and meme fests.

