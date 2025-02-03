When Akshay Kumar & Shah Rukh Khan Both Were Warring To Star In This Thalapathy Vijay Remake

Remakes were once upon a time the biggest and easiest route to success at the box office. While South Indian film remakes in Hindi, worked wonders, Hindi films that were remade in South also gained popularity. One such remake, which was once much talked about was Theri remake!

Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Theri was the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2016. Directed by Atlee, it was one of the best performances by Thalapathy Vijay, and as soon as the film churned out huge numbers at the box office, it became a Bollywood favorite!

Shah Rukh Khan VS Akshay Kumar

After Theri’s success, it was reported that Akshay Kumar was very keen to acquire the remake rights of the film. Meanwhile, even Shah Rukh Khan was interested in the South remake and wanted to collaborate on the project with Rohit Shetty!

Akshay Kumar Was High On Success!

Akshay Kumar delivered a hit with Holiday, which was a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Thupakki. Hence, he wanted to repeat the success formula. As per a Mid Day report in 2016, “Akshay is keen to remake Theri under his production banner and has initiated talks with the makers for the rights. Interestingly, the film surpassed the opening week collections of Akshay’s Airlift in the overseas market, especially Australia, and is still doing brisk business. That probably caught the Khiladi’s attention.”

Shah Rukh Khan – Rohit Shetty’s Effort

Shah Rukh Khan wanted to star in Theri remake with Rohit Shetty taking care of the project, after their successful collaborations on Chennai Express and Dilwale.

Varun Dhawan Won The Race

However, neither Akshay Kumar nor Shah Rukh Khan could acquire Theri’s remake rights. Recently, Atlee produced the Hindi remake of the film, which was helmed by Kalees and starred Varun Dhawan as the lead! Well, they rightly say, every film chooses its actor!

