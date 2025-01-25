Akshay Kumar is back to rule with one of the best genres, which has helped him sit on the box office throne yet again. The actor shone like a king at the box office when he delivered a streak of patriotic films, and now his latest release, Sky Force, has joined the lot.

Deshbhakti Box Office

Khiladi Kumar’s stint with patriotism on screen started in 2004 with Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon. However, it turned into a box office goldmine in 2014 with Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, which was a hit at the box office!

Holiday To Sky Force

From Holiday, before Sky Force, 2014 – 2024, Akshay Kumar has arrived on screen with patriotic zeal 10 times, and out of these, 8 attempts have been successful. However, Akshay Kumar‘s Deshbhakti box office has lost its charm since Mission Mangal’s super hit 200 crore.

Sooryanvanshi Tried To Pull The Audiences Back

In 2021, Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi tried to pull the audience back to the theaters, but the film could barely turn successful at the box office with a 195 crore collection. For the last 5 years, the actor has been trying to grab the Deshbhakti throne but has not yet arrived with a proper film!

Akshay Kumar’s Deshbhakti Box Office

Akshay Kumar, in 10 years, has secured a total of 1212.15 crore at the box office with 10 films. Hopefully, Sky Force might restore the Deshbhakti throne, which has been inactive after Sooryavanshi, by securing a hit verdict at the box office.

Have a look at his ‘Deshbhakti’ office till date:

Holiday: 112.65 crore | Hit

Baby: 95.5 crore | Plus

Airlift: 129 crore | Super Duper Hit

Rustom: 127.49 crore | Super Duper Hit

Kesari: 153 crore | Hit

Gold: 107.37 crore | Plus

Mission Mangal: 200 crore | Super Duper Hit

Bell Bottom: 26.50 crore | Flop

Sooryavanshi: 195 crore | Plus

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore | Flop

Total: 1212.15 crore | 5 Hits | 2 Flops

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

