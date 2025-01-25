Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam in key roles, will soon complete its second week in theatres, and so far, its theatrical ride has been fantastic. The film is already a big success, and whatever it is now making is all profit. Amid this, it witnessed a noticeable dip yesterday, and the collection went below the 1 crore mark for the first time at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

With no big star releases during Pongal, this 11-year-old Kollywood action comedy benefitted from the festive season. Released amid minimal expectations, the film started well by earning 3 crores on the opening day. With positive word-of-mouth and favorable reviews from critics, it maintained a solid hold at ticket windows along with superb jumps on holidays.

In the opening week, Madha Gaja Raja amassed an impressive 33.10 crores. The second week started strongly but witnessed significant drops afterward. Yesterday, on day 13, the film went below the 1 crore mark for the first time as 75 lakh came in, as per Sacnilk. Including this, the total collection goes up to 41.85 crore net at the Indian box office.

Including taxes, the gross domestic collection of Madha Gaja Raja is 49.38 crores. So, it is just 62 lakh away from hitting the 50 crore gross, which will be accomplished today. Even in the net collection, the film will be hitting the 50 crore mark before wrapping up its run.

Made at a controlled cost of 15 crores, the Vishal starrer has earned an exceptional collection so far. If calculated, it has already yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 26.85 crores. Calculated further using the “ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%” formula, the film has made 179% returns at the Indian box office in 13 days.

