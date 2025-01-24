Madha Gaja Raja has been a winning ride since the opening day. Even before completing two weeks in theatres, it emerged as a massive success at the Indian box office. The film has already generated impressive returns, and now, it is just a few crores away from hitting the 50 crore milestone. But before that happens, the film has managed to achieve one significant feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Pongal festive season is the biggest and most lucrative occasion for Kollywood. Over the years, several films have been released during this festive season that have minted big numbers. It is due to back-to-back holidays the family audience flocks to theatres in big numbers. However, there had been no such big hit for the industry in the post-pandemic era.

Yes, there have been films of big Tamil stars released during Pongal, but none of those managed to enjoy huge returns at the Indian box office. Films like Varisu and Thunivu mint big moolah but they didn’t generate solid returns due to the high cost of production. As compared to those films, Madha Gaja Raja has been a smashing success as it has enjoyed impressive returns against its controlled cost.

Reportedly, Madha Gaja Raja earned 93 lakh on its day 12, taking the collection to 41.03 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk. Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of just 15 crores. Against this cost, the Vishal starrer is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 26.03 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the film has minted 173.53% returns so far, securing a super-hit verdict.

In the post-COVID era, Madha Gaja Raja is the only Pongal release of Kollywood that has managed to mint such high returns and secure super-hit verdict at the Indian box office. It’s really a big achievement!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

