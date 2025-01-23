Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam in key roles, is enjoying a splendid ride at the Indian box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has exceeded all projections and will soon hit the 50-crore milestone in net collections. But before this task is accomplished, it has surpassed the solid profit made by Vishal’s highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

For those who aren’t aware, this Kollywood action comedy was supposed to release in 2013 but faced major legal troubles. Eventually, Vishal himself bought the distribution rights and released the film under his banner, Vishal Film Factory. It arrived in theatres on January 12, ahead of the Pongal holidays.

With no big Tamil star coming on Pongal, the industry and exhibition sector were worried, but Madha Gaja Raja emerged as a pleasant surprise. With the 11-year-old content, there were low expectations from the film, but positive reviews and audience reactions have helped to pull off surprising numbers. In fact, it recently became Kollywood’s first super-hit in 2025.

In the first seven days, Madha Gaja Raja earned an impressive 33.10 crores, and now, it is moving ahead at a steady pace. Overall, it has minted 40.12 crore net at the Indian box office in 11 days, emerging as a massive success.

Reportedly, the Kollywood entertainer was made on a budget of 15 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 40.12 crores, thus yielding an ROI (return on investment) of 25.12 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the box office returns stand at 167.46%.

With 167.46% returns, Madha Gaja Raja has surpassed the box office profit of Vishal’s highest-grosser, Mark Antony. Against the budget of 28 crores, Mark Antony earned 72.91 crore net, thus enjoying an ROI of 44.91 crores. Calculated further, it made 160.39% returns.

