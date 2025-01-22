Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam in key roles, continues to add more moolah during weekdays. After impressing everyone during the Pongal festive season and weekend, the film refuses to slow down and maintains a good pace on working days at the Indian box office. It’s already a big winner and moving towards an important milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

This Pongal was surprisingly underwhelming for the Tamil film industry as there were no big releases. Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi was supposed to be a Pongal release, but due to some issues, the makers postponed it at the last moment. Out of nowhere, the Sundar C directorial hit it out of the park and gave Tollywood its first super-hit in 2025.

Despite a delay of over a decade, Madha Gaja Raja attracted impressive footfalls due to the Pongal holidays. As word-of-mouth turned out to be positive, it continued the momentum up to the weekend. Even on regular weekdays, the film is maintaining a steady pace and keeping the scoreboard ticking. After earning 1.30 crores on the second Monday, the film added another 1.15 crores on day 10, taking the overall collection to 39.05 crore net at the Indian box office.

Including taxes, Madha Gaja Raja has earned 46.07 crore gross at the Indian box office in 10 days. So, it needs just 3.93 crores more to hit the 50 crore milestone in gross collection. For a film released amid minimal expectations, this will be a very important milestone. Apart from the gross collection, it will also achieve 50 crores in net collection.

Reportedly, the Vishal starrer is made on a budget of just 15 crores. Against this, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 24.05 crores. Calculated further, it has fetched 160.33% returns in just 10 days and secured a super-hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

