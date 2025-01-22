Pravinkoodu Shappu Box Office Collection Day 6: 61% Budget Recovery

Basil Joseph and Soubin Shahir’s Pravinkoodu Shappu has eventually slowed down at the box office. In six days, the grand total of the film stands at only 4.88 crore. And it seems like a difficult task for the film to gain momentum yet again.

Budget & Recovery

The film has been mounted on a budget of a reported 8 crore. In six days, the film has recovered only 61% of its budget. It still has to earn 3.12 crore at the box office to enter the profit-making zone. Currently, out of the four Malayalam releases at the box office, only one has started making profits.

Pravinkoodu Shappu Box Office Collection Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, January 21, the film earned 68 lakh at the box office. This was a 15% drop from the previous day, which brought 80 lakh at the box office.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Malayalam thriller at the box office.

Day 1: 1.5 crore

Day 2: 0.75 crore

Day 3: 0.8 crore

Day 4: 0.35 crore

Day 5: 0.8 crore

Day 6: 0.68 crore

Total: 4.88 crore

Difficult Road To Recovery!

The road to recovery for the film is quite difficult since it has already taken the downward route. However, the hopes are still strong if the film takes the upward trend yet again at the box office over the upcoming weekend.

Basil Joseph’s Last Super Hit

Basil Joseph’s last super Hit at the box office was Sookshmadarshini, who earned 179.2% at the box office. Hopefully, if not profit, Basil Joseph might continue the success streak at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

