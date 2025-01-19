The Malayalam movie Marco is drawing attention for its intense action scenes. The OTT release date for the film has not yet been confirmed. Malayalam cinema has been known for its exceptional thrillers even before Marco. Here are five other Malayalam action thrillers that are just as captivating as Marco. These movies are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV.

1. Aavesham

Aavesham is a recent Malayalam blockbuster directed by Jithu Madhavan and produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed. It features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, and Roshan Shanavas in key roles. The story has many twists, and it is all about three friends in Bengaluru who join hands with a goon to take revenge on a college bully. This film is available on Netflix.

2. Anchakkallakokkan

Anchakkallakokkan is an action drama film directed by Ullas Chemban. It is his debut as a director. Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Manikandan R. Achari play key roles. The story revolves around a murder investigation of a landlord. The movie is now available on Prime Video.

3. Anweshippin Kandethum

Anweshippin Kandethum is a police drama directed by Darwin Kuriakose. The film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role and Indrans, Siddique, and Shammi Thilakan in other key roles. It is available on Netflix and is available in several languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

4. Turbo

Turbo is a Malayalam action-comedy film released in 2024. It was directed by Vysakh. Mammootty plays the lead role in the movie. Raj B. Shetty and Anjana Jayaprakash have important roles. Christo Xavier composed the music. Vishnu Sarma worked as the cinematographer. The film is available to stream on SonyLIV.

5. Malaikottai Vaaliban

Malaikottai Vaaliban is a 2024 epic action movie directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Mohanlal plays dual roles in the movie, which also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, and Danish Sait. P.S. Rafeeque wrote the screenplay. The film was produced by John & Mary Creative and Century Films and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

