Mad Square, the sequel to the 2023 comedy-drama Mad, has confirmed its release date. The makers announced that the film will be released in theaters on March 29, 2025. The new movie will continue the story of Mad, which featured Jr NTR’s brother-in-law, Narne Nithin.

The team also shared this update on social media: “More FUN than you can handle. More MADNESS than you can imagine. #MADSquare is all set to take the entertainment game to the next level starting MARCH 29th in theatres.”

Kalyan Shankar directed the first movie in his debut project. The original was a coming-of-age comedy-drama produced by Naga Vamsi. In addition to Jr NTR’s brother-in-law, Narne Nithin, the film also starred Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya, Ananthika Sanilkumar and Gopika Udayan in essential roles.

It told the story of a group of friends in an engineering college. The movie explored their teenage years as they balanced studies and romance. Mad was a huge box-office success, and critics also gave the film positive reviews. Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, and others will reprise their original roles in the sequel.

The sequel is also written and directed by Kalyan Shankar. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the songs and background score. The music director also worked on the first film. The movie’s makers have already released two singles from the sequel. The first single, Laddu Gaani Pelli, is a lively introductory song. The second single, Swathi Reddy, is a party number.

Reba Monica John, known for her role in Bigil, appears in the party song, and Bheems Ceciroleo sings both tracks. Mangli joins him in Laddu Gaani Pelli. Swathi Reddy UK collaborates with him on the party track. The audience is eagerly waiting to see what Mad Square has in store. The film promises to deliver more fun and entertainment on March 29, 2025.

