Narne Nithiin’s latest hit film Aay, released on August 15, 2024, and is now set for its OTT premiere. Directed and written by Kanchipally Anji Babu, the romantic comedy features Ankith Koyya, Krishna Chaitanya, and Nayan Sarika in prominent roles. Despite facing tough competition from films like Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart during its release, it managed to achieve commercial success at the box office.

Aay will now be available on Netflix, starting September 12. This is noteworthy because Allu Aravind, who runs the Aha streaming platform, produced the film. Surprisingly, despite his connection to Aha, it will be streaming on Netflix rather than Aha.

Meanwhile, In a previous interview Narne Nithiin expressed his gratitude towards Geetha Arts for their support throughout the film’s production. He appreciated producer Bunny Vas for his guidance and mentioned that his brother-in-law, Jr NTR, praised the film’s promotional material. Nithiin recalled Jr NTR’s encouragement, noting that the film had the potential to be a big success if promoted effectively. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Ram Miryala, has also been well-received by audiences.

Currently, Narne Nithiin is focused on his upcoming project Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru directed by Satish Vegesna. This film has experienced several delays and was originally planned to be Nithiin’s debut film. Due to the delays, Nithiin made his debut with MAD in 2023. It has now been confirmed that Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru will be released during the Dussehra festival. The film is being produced by Sri Vedaakshara Movies.

