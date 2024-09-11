Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) was roaring loudly in the second week of its digital release. Unfortunately, the happiness was short-lived, slipping directly out of the top 5 in Week 3. But there’s sigh of relief as it has climbed up the ladder amongst most viewed Indian films of 2024 on Netflix. Scroll below for our exclusive OTT verdict.

Kalki 2898 AD was released on Netflix in its Hindi version on August 22, 2024. It ranked #2 among the Top 10 Global Non-English films in its first week. The smashing debut was followed by conquering the top spot by beating leading contenders like Untamed Royal, Un(lucky Sisters), and Sheriff: Narko Integriti, among others.

Kalki 2898 AD OTT Verdict (Week 3)

In the period between September 2-8, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has clocked views of 9 lakhs. This is a drop of 65% compared to the 2.6 million garnered in the previous week. Not only that, Prabhas starrer is now behind (Un)lucky Sisters (4.2 million), Sheriff: Narko Integriti (1.3 million), Disco, Ibiza, and Locomía (1.2 million) among the Global Top 10 non-English films.

Kalki 2898 AD has tied with the new debutants Menjelang Ajal and Doce Família, which also clocked in 9 lakh views. It is currently placed at #6 and is the only Indian film on the list.

Kalki 2898 AD Netflix Views

Combining the three-week run, Nag Ashwin‘s directorial has registered a total of 9 million views on Netflix. Take a look at the week-wise breakup below:

Week 1: 4.5 million

Week 2: 2.6 million

Week 3: 0.9 million

Ranks #8 among the most-viewed Indian films of 2024 on Netflix

Kalki 2898 AD is now the 8th most-viewed Indian film on Netflix this year. It has pushed Article 370 (5.8 million) out of the Top 10, along with surpassing Murder Mubarak (6.3 million) and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (8 million) by a considerable gap.

The next aim is Bhakshak (10.4 million) and Dunki (10.8 million). If Prabhas’ film manages to unlock these milestones, it will land on the 6th spot. From there, the actual race amongst the top 5 will begin with Animal (13.6 million).

