The Deliverance is being touted as one of the scariest films of recent times. The movie, directed by Lee Daniels, premiered on Netflix on August 30th and has since generated immense curiosity among the audience for its supernatural theme.

The horror film tells the story of a family in Indiana who begins to notice occurrences in their home, believing their house is a portal to hell. While the story seems too bizarre to be true, The Deliverance is actually based on actual events experienced by a family over a decade ago.

Netflix’s The Deliverance Tells the Real-Life Horror Story of a Family

The Deliverance is based on the true story of Latoya Ammons, who experienced weird and terrifying events in her home in Gary, Indiana, in 2011. Ammons, her mother, Rosa Campbell, and her three children noticed strange things happening soon after they moved into their rental house on a quiet street in the city. They heard footsteps, saw shadowy figures, and found mysterious wet footprints.

Over time, things got worse; as Ammons said, her children levitated were thrown around by invisible forces, and spoke in deep, unnatural voices. The family tried contacting the local churches, but most refused help. They then followed advice from a clairvoyant, set up an altar, and attempted to cleanse the house, but their problems didn’t stop.

Ammons believed that demons had possessed her and her children as they became violent and their eyes bulged. She was so scared that she took them to the doctor, who wrote down in his notes that the family might be having delusions. However, during the visit, medical staff reported seeing one of the boys being thrown into a wall, even though no one touched him.

A social worker named Valerie Washington started investigating the case in 2012. She saw more mysterious things, including one of the boys walking backward up a wall. A nurse who was there also recalled the event. Because of these disturbing circumstances, the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) temporarily took the children from Ammons.

In April 2012, the situation caught the attention of a priest named Reverend Michael Maginot. He performed several exorcisms on Ammons and blessed the house. After this, the paranormal events fortunately stopped. Ammons eventually got her children back in November 2012 after moving to a new house.

The family reported that no more strange things happened after they relocated and have since moved on. While the family’s current whereabouts remain unknown, director Lee Daniels revealed that he did talk to Ammons briefly while making the movie but decided to tell her story in his own way.

