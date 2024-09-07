Joey King’s upcoming film on Netflix seems to be conveying a much-needed message in an engaging way. Titled Uglies, the film is set in a dystopian world where beauty standards have been enforced.

In such a world, everybody has to undergo mandatory cosmetic surgery to look a certain way. Based on Scott Westerfeld’s 2005 novel, Uglies stars Joey King as a teenage girl awaiting her cosmetic procedure and heads out to find her missing friend.

Netflix’s Uglies: Release Date and Trailer

Uglies will be released on Netflix on Friday, September 13th, 2024. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 42 minutes. The official trailer for the movie was launched last month, which showcases a world where appearance is everything. The VFX-heavy footage shows people gearing up for a procedure that would change their looks so that everyone is appreciated for their beauty and no one is left behind. Meanwhile, Joey King faces an unforeseen challenge and goes on a mission. Watch the trailer below:

Netflix’s Uglies: Storyline

“In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

Talking about the theme of Uglies, director McG said, “It’s a commentary on what we’re experiencing today, where so many people can’t just take a photograph and post it on social media. You’ve got to put it through the filter, you’ve got to edit it, you’ve got to do the thing to present this idealized version of beauty.”

“And this is a moment to say, ‘Take a deep breath, work on your inner game, love people for who they are, and accept yourself for who you are,’ and strangely, it’s a much more fruitful way to live,” added the filmmaker.

Netflix’s Uglies: Cast

Joey King stars as Tally Youngblood and is accompanied by Keith Powers as David, Chase Stokes as Peris, Brianne Tju as Shay, and Laverne Cox as Dr. Cable. The rest of the cast includes Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee, Jay DeVon Johnson, Kevin Miles, Jillian Murray, Luke Eisner, Kelly Gale, Quintin Mims, and Robert Palmer Watkins.

