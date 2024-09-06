The makers of Border 2 are pulling off nothing less than a casting coup. The movie is touted to be a sequel to the 1997 film Border. Amidst the cast members being revealed, we think Border 2 might become the first blockbuster of 2026. Here’s why!

Casting Par Extraordinaire

Since it was announced that Sunny Deol would be headlining the second part of Border, excitement in the air was palpable. There was a lot of curiosity amongst fans to know who would be the addition to the cast of Border 2 along with Sunny. And the frenzy surrounding the movie increased tenfold when it was revealed that Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh would be joining the star cast. Fans are now excited to see how the trio’s camaraderie unfolds amid the backdrop of patriotism in Border 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The Legacy Charm

It is not a hidden fact that the legacy charm always works for a sequel. A sentiment and love for the OG film leads people to flock to the theatres to watch the second installment. The latest blockbuster success of Stree 2 is a prime example of that. And a little closer to home, Sunny Deol’s own 2023 film Gadar 2 is an example of how the charm of the OG movie can also work for its sequel. It is not a hidden fact that the 1997 film Border was not only a humongous success but also became one of the most memorable war films made in Indian cinema. Right from the performances to the direction and the songs, everything is still etched in the hearts of the fans. Needless to say, this might work favorably for Border 2.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Magic

Well, needless to say, Diljit Dosanjh being a part of Border 2 might work wonders for the movie. The actor enjoys a massive fan-following amongst the Punjabi population in Canada. This might result in some impressive overseas collections for Border 2. The actor always brings his A-game to every project that he is associated with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Well, we are now super pumped up to know the other cast members of Border 2! We only have good feelings about this.

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Walks Out Of Border 2 Due To His ‘Position’ In The Sunny Deol Led Film? Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News