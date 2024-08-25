Border: While Varun Dhawan Enters The Sequel, Salman Khan Refused Playing Sunny Deol's 2nd Fiddle

It was in the year 2013 that JP Dutta considered making a sequel to his blockbuster film Border. And after almost 11 year, finally Border 2 is in the making with Sunny Deol & Varun Dhawan in the lead. Earlier it was reported that Ayushmann Khurrana was a part of the film but he walked out.

Diljit Dosanjh’s name also kept cropping for the sequel but for now, it is only Sunny Deol & Varun Dhawan who are taking the franchise forward. In fact the film has even locked the release date as January 26, 2026.

Before Border 2, it was many actors who in fact rejected the OG film. Border, helmed by JP Dutta was the highest-grossing film of 1997 and the film was a historical success, however many A-listers rejected the project for some or the other reasons.

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar Rejected The Film

For Akshaye Khanna’s role, it was first Salman Khan who was offered the film. However, he clearly refused it, saying he did not want to play second fiddle to Sunny Deol, as per speculated reports. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was not interested in multistarrers. Akshay Kumar declined the film for reasons best known to him. Finally, it was Akshaye Khanna who came on board! Reports even suggest that JP Dutta even approached Aamir Khan & Saif Ali Khan for this role as well.

Sanjay Dutt Walked In Jail & Out Of Border

The Munna Bhai actor was signed up for the film, and he was excited to be a part of it as well. But he was summoned by the court and had to serve his jail sentence. After Sanjay Dutt went to jail, Jackie Shroff stepped into his shoes. At one point, even Anil Kapoor was approached, but his dates clashed with Virasat, and he chose the latter!

Suniel Shetty Initially Rejected The Film

When the Bhai actor was approached for the film, he initially rejected the part. JP Dutta then offered the role to Armaan Kohli but was not convinced. He later went to Suniel Shetty again, and this time, he said yes to the part!

Mamik Khan Was Ill-Treated

It was Kulbhushan Kharbanda who suggested Mamik’s name for the film. The two played father and son in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. However, Mamik was hurt by the ill-treatment he recieved. While the entire cast was accomodated in a five star hotel during the shoot, he wasn’t. Finally Mamik, walked out of the film and Sudesh Berry replaced him.

Even Juhi Chawla and Manisha Koirala were offered Tabu’s role, but both rejected the part.

For more such trivias and throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Khalnayak Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan Shelved It But Sanjay Dutt Arrived From Jail On August 6, 1993, Earning A Blockbuster 400% Profit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News