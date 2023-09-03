Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is writing another page in the History of Hindi Cinema as it continues to make some new records and break the old ones, one day at a time. The film is inching towards the 500 crore club and as soon as it will enter the club today or tomorrow, it will create another record in the Box office history.

With a 500 crore collection Anil Sharma’s directorial will be the fastest Hindi film to cross the 500 crore mark at the Box Office. The film currently stands at 493.3 crore.

It had a slight dip owing to the India-Pakistan match of Saturday, and it seems like the golden number, that is, the 500 crore club, will hit with the Sunday numbers coming in. As soon as Gadar 2 enters the 500 crore club, it will become the fastest film to do so.

Gadar 2 will enter the club in just 24 days and will beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & Prabhas’ Baahubali 2. Pathaan entered the 500 crore club in 28 days with a collection of 500.05 crore, and it had beaten Baahubali 2 to become the fastest entry to the 500 crore club then.

Now, Gadar 2 will overtake Pathaan as the fastest 500-crore film at the Hindi Box Office. Pathaan claimed the spot from SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 which took 34 days to collect 500.13 crore.

Along with Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol also belongs to the privileged 500 crore club. Interestingly, the fourth film to enter this club seems to be Shah Rukh Khan’s next biggie, Jawan, which is currently creating a rampage at the advance booking window.

Talking about the massive box office rampage by Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, it seems like it would bow down only when King Khan arrives. However, it would be an exciting phenomenon to witness if Gadar 2 still held its fort strong.

