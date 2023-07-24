Shah Rukh Khan makes the world go weak in their knees when he does his signature arms open pose or when he takes off his shirt putting his washboard abs on display. The first time he flaunted his chiselled six-pack abs was in Dard-e-Disco for Om Shanti Om. But, did you know it was because of his dear son Aryan Khan that King Khan took the challenge as he once revealed that his son beat up a girl for calling his father an a**hole, ugly and fat. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for Jawan and looking at the teaser and promos, it appears, the actor has already scored another blockbuster of 2023 after Pathaan. Jawan will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra.

Speaking of the SRK- Aryan incident, according to The Times Of India, Shah Rukh Khan during his appearance on 2007 Koffee With Karan, revealed that he decided to build a great physique because of his son Aryan. While recalling an episode, SRK told Karan Johar, “My son feels I am fat. He beat up a girl. First, she called me an ‘a**hole’. He didn’t react.” Shah Rukh continued, “Then she said I looked ugly in Kaun Banega Crorepati but he didn’t react and controlled himself. Finally, when she said, ‘Your father is fat,’ he kicked her.” The actor further stated, “I got angry with him and he said, ‘Papa, it’s not her fault. It’s you. Why are you fat? You are not ugly, I didn’t mind. You look handsome on KBC.”

The Raees star added that his son also told him, “You’re not an a**hole, I know. You’re a cool guy. But you are fat, papa.’”

For the unversed, after Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh again showed-off his abs in Happy New Year. He pulled off the same stunt in his most recent hit Pathaan. Interestingly, during a recent #AskSRK on Twitter, a fan asked him if he still had the abs from Pathaan.

The actor, being at his quirky best, replied, “As my baby Tiger Shroff famously said “doosron ke aate nahi mere jaate nahin” ha ha.”

