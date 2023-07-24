We’re just four days away from the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in key roles, the film marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar. As it has the good old charm of Bollywood romantic cum family dramas, there are good expectations set on it. The latest we learned about is that renowned brands are coming forward, buying as many as 50,000 tickets and thus giving a boost to the film before its box office journey starts.

For the unversed, RARKPK marks the reunion of Ranveer and Alia after the success of Gully Boy. Another thing that makes the film special is that it brings back Karan Johar as a director after seven years as his last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was released in 2016. Along with these couple of reasons, the biggie might get benefitted due to ongoing positive momentum for Bollywood’s rom-coms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, several brands are excited to treat their consumers with the film’s free tickets over the opening weekend. A source close to Bollywood Hungama states, “Rare are the films which can be watched by an entire family and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of those. Hence, brands are planning to reward their consumers with free tickets over the weekend. Two of Ranveer Singh’s biggest brands, Kajaria and Pepsi, will be partnering with PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis to treat their consumers with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Apart from the brands and some biotech companies, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also be shown to some college students on the opening day. “The idea is to have youth on board and lead to a faster spread of word of mouth. The team is very confident in the content and wants word of mouth to reach the target audience as soon as possible. This is Karan‘s masterstroke to sample the film to a wider segment of the audience and build things up for a big Sunday,” the report states further and adds, “Some colleges reached out to Karan’s team for promotions at their campus. Karan and Ranveer are obliging to demand for a visit by stars by treating some of the college kids with the film.”

It is being said that all associated brands are expected to treat as many as 50,000 consumers with a free watch of the film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Passed A Shocking Remark Saying “There’s No Man Who Isn’t Lustful” But Things Got Worse When He Alleged “A Male’s DNA Is Composed Such That he Will Stare At Woman”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News