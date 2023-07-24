Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke completes 30 years, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla as leads. While the film garnered so much appreciation over the years, did you know that Aamir was quite naughty on the sets of this film? Yes, that’s right. Navneet Nishan, another actress in the movie, recalled such an incident and shared it in an interview. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

For the unversed, Navneet played businessman Bijlani’s daughter, Maya, in the movie Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, who wanted to marry Rahul (Aamir’s character) in the film.

While talking about how Aamir Khan was being quite naughty on the sets of the movie, Navneet Nishan recalled the incident and revealed it in an interview with Hindustan Times. She said, “There was a cute scene which got edited, sadly. After our engagement, I go Aamir’s house to pick him up and give him peck on the cheek. There was a lipstick mark on his cheek when I kissed. And later, Aamir being Aamir said, ‘This has to be in continuity’. So, all through the day, he made me kiss his cheek at least 7-8 times.”

Going further in the conversation, Navneet Nishan continued, “I came home and I told my friends that I have kissed Aamir Khan all day long! Meri toh lottery nikal gayi.” She added, “It was one of the most exhilarating early experiences of my career.”

Well, surely it would be one of a kind experience for any actress in the industry. For those who don’t know, Navneet gained popularity with her television serial Tara before stepping into the film business with Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, which also starred Juhi Chawla.

