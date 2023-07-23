We often come across Shah Rukh Khan’s old videos of playing with his kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, during their childhood days. SRK surely enjoys a massive fan following but they also make sure to not miss a single photo or video of him with his family. Every time he posts a photo with any family member or all of them together, it takes social media by storm in now time. We must say that they are called a powerful and beautiful family for a reason.

In today throwback story, we bring you yet another video of SRK in a playful mood with his eldest kid- Aryan Khan. Earlier, the father-son duo was along with baby Suhana and baby Shanaya (Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter). However, the latest video is way too adorable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The viral video sees Shah Rukh Khan teaching young Aryan Khan some fight moves where he has his arm wrapped around his father’s neck. The star kid is later seen putting some pressure on his neck, making the superstar choke. The Pathaan actor is further seen telling Aryan in a choking voice, ‘Maate’ which means accepting defeat- a word used by the opponent in a martial arts fight.

Even when Aryan Khan doesn’t stop, Shah Rukh Khan tells him ‘Teri Maate Ki…’. Finally he leaves his neck, a relieved SRK calls him ‘idiot.’ Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK ARMY (@srk__army_)

Reacting to the video a user wrote, “A good father to his children,” while another said, “Love the line “tere mate ki”…. OMG so sooooo adorable.”

A third user wrote, “Ohh Aaryan bhai, he is our national treasure.. ye kya kar rahe ho!! Handle delicately” While the fourth one wrote, “Only time I saw a normal Aryan”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Jawan, whose Prevue was dropped online some days back. The film, which will hit the big screens on September 7, is likely to release its official trailer soon.

For more such adorable videos, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Allegedly Used His Influence On Yash Chopra To Get Divya Bharti Replaced In ‘Darr’ With Juhi Chawla, But Later Got Removed By Shah Rukh Khan In A Karmic Twist!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News