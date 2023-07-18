Deepika Padukone is all set to attend the San Diego Comic-Con event for her upcoming film Project K with Prabhas. However, before launching the first glimpse of Nag Ashwin’s film, the first look of DP from the film was launched late last night, and it turns out that the first look has been a great disappointment since it had nothing to offer about the film and was just about a radiant and glowing Deepika.

Producer Vyjayanthi Movies took to their official social media accounts to unveil the first look of the Padmaavat actress in Project K. The poster was captioned as, “A hope comes to light for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from Project K.” However, netizens could not digest how underwhelming this poster was!

Reactions started to pour in as the poster was dropped. Some commented that Deepika Padukone’s look in the film is almost the same tone as Zendaya’s ‘Dune‘ while some were dreading another big budget disaster coming the audiences’ way. A user wrote, “600crs…you have 600crs riding on this. Showing us a pic of some random inter-college girl is not helping!”

The poster was shared on Vyjayanthi Movies’ Twitter page as well, where users took brutal digs for such a ‘no-effort’ poster! A user replied, “That #DeepikaPadukone First official Look from upcoming #ProjectK is just ordinary & nothing to shout about…” Another comment read, “Nothing is so good about this poster. #ProjectK seems to be another mega-budget disappointment coming our way. I guess Prabhas is going to be a part of most disasters & that too mega budget ones.” Another user was appalled, “Yahi Tha Tumhara Vyavastha? Isi poster ke liye dhindhora peet rahe the? Saale asli poster Jawan Ka Hai!”

The poster was promised at 5 pm yesterday, but it was dropped very late at midnight, making the netizens furious. A user commented, “What is this ??? Like what r u even trying to doo. I am getting a strong vibe that whatever the hype that u r building and the over-expectations u r trying to make the audience have on this film. U delayed this long for this normal picture. For a second, I thought it’s not her look.” Another user echoed the same thought and wrote, “Even if you start working at 5PM, it shouldn’t take 10 mins to design and unveil this kind of image..!” A third user wrote, “Waiting killed the mood first..and now this…”

Fans even called out Deepika Padukone’s bland look and similarities with the acclaimed Hollywood film Dune. A user wrote, “Hey @VyjayanthiFilms, is this a first look? Atleast you should reveal visual style or tone or theme of the project with the first look. There is no intrigue with this first look. #WhatisProjectK.” Another troll attacked, “You can’t term it as first look, It’s looking like just another vogue photoshoot of DP.” A third user wrote, “Am I the only one ..who’s getting vibe of dune Indian version..Idk why.” Taking a dig at the caption a comment said, “You gave me HOPE that this movie is going to be an Utter disappointment…”

To summarise, Project K’s first look poster had the internet react the same way this user reacted with a meme.

What kind of First Look is this? Lol. pic.twitter.com/gBsaYDyvzh — SM  (@beingshubho) July 17, 2023

Project K stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. The film is said to be inspired from Mahabharata and Lord Vishnu’s 10th avatar. What are your thoughts on the film’s hype? Let us know in the comments section below.

