When you think of Hollywood’s biggest couple right now, it’s hard not to land on Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. One’s winning over sci-fi fans as Paul Atreides in Dune, and the other? She’s out here casually turning Instagram into a personal money machine. Believe it or not, the socialite reportedly made more money from just five social media posts than Chalamet did for both of his Dune movies combined.

Timothée Chalamet’s Dune Payday

Timothée Chalamet may be Hollywood’s golden boy, but his Dune paycheck isn’t quite as galactic as you might think. For Dune (2021), his first venture into the sandy sci-fi epic, the actor earned $2.2 million (per Parade). A fair amount, no doubt! But when you’re leading a blockbuster directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring alongside legends like Zendaya and Javier Bardem, it’s kind of modest.

Timothée Chalamet's performance in the last 90 minutes of Dune Part Two will go down in history as an absolute powerhouse of a performance. The way he captures your attention and grips those around him is just breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/oqMzP7Y3tE — James 🎥📚 (@Within1Stem) March 1, 2024

Still, his star power only grew from there. For Dune: Part Two, released in 2024, Timothée Chalamet reportedly jumped to $3 million. Together, the total lands at just over $5 million for two career-defining roles. Not bad at all until you realize someone might be making more in their sleep.

Acting in a massive production like Dune means long hours, dusty deserts, and dialogue that requires a dictionary. He’s worked for every penny. But it’s just wild to see how differently the influencer world pays out compared to the silver screen.

Khy’s biggest sale of the year ends soon!https://t.co/qV56u6Ru19 🤍 pic.twitter.com/lt1yXnIQBz — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 2, 2024

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Posts Are A Gold Mine

Now, let’s flip the lens over to Kylie Jenner. With over 393 million followers on Instagram, she’s one of the most-followed people on the planet. According to Influence Market Hub, she charges around $2.3 million per sponsored post.

Let that sink in: one Instagram post. And boom, she’s banking what some actors earn throughout an entire franchise. That’s not even counting her posts on TikTok, Snapchat, or X (formerly Twitter). Plus, she uses social media to drive sales for her empire — Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and her clothing line Khy. Every upload is a marketing moment, and her engagement rate proves it works.

