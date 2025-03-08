Timothee Chalamet might have lost the Oscar but won hearts with his sweet PDA with Kylie Jenner. Meanwhile, his A Complete Unknown movie is enjoying a post-Oscar boost at the global box office. The film has been in the theatres for months, and this is probably its final milestone at the box office. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the biopic of music legend Bob Dylan, who has been a prominent figure in popular culture over his 60-year career. He is also one of the best-selling musicians of all time. It has been directed by James Mangold and is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald. The film portrays Dylan from his earliest folk music success until the momentous controversy over his use of electric instruments. Chalamet features in the titular role with Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morganfield, Will Harrison, and Scoot McNairy in supporting roles.

A Complete Unknown was re-expanded from 730 to 865 theatres last Friday and collected around $940K in the United States last weekend. It collected $81.9K this Thursday, a drop of -32.1% from last weekend. The film has collected $74.07 million so far at the box office in North America. It opened with $11.65 million in the US when it came out on Christmas Day along with Nosferatu and Babygirl.

At the international box office, the musical biopic has collected $46.17 million, and adding that to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection of A Complete Unknown has hit the $120.25 million cume. As per ScreenRant’s report, it has reached its final milestone. Timothee Chalamet’s movie is set to start streaming on Hulu later this month.

Once the film hits the streaming platform, it will lose its audience in the theatres even more. It was made on a budget between $50 million and $70 million, and it made a significant profit in its theatrical run.

Timothee Chalamet won the SAG Award for his performance in the leading role and was nominated for the Oscars 2025 and the Golden Globes. A Complete Unknown was released in theatres on December 25, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

