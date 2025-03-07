The Chinese big-screen epic, Ne Zha 2, has become a hot topic of discussion among box office enthusiasts worldwide. Out of nowhere, the film grabbed the headlines and amassed an unbelievable sum, backed by China’s strong market. Overall, it has already reached the mega milestone of $2 billion already, and expectedly, it has now slowed down. Despite the pace going down, it created history yesterday, on day 37. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Historic run in China

The Chinese animated fantasy film has created history in its home ground, China. Being a sequel to a blockbuster, Ne Zha (2019), it enjoyed the franchise hype, and further, with positive word-of-mouth coming into play, it had a crazy ride in theatres. Reportedly, since 1990, it has emerged as the most-watched film in China in terms of footfalls.

It is learned that Ne Zha 2 sold a staggering 300 million tickets at the China box office in its 36-day run. It crossed Wolf Warrior 2 (2017) by a huge margin. For the unversed, Wolf Warrior 2 had sold around 160 million tickets. So, the Ne Zha sequel is ahead of it by a margin of 87.5%.

Ne Zha creates history on day 37!

Yesterday, Ne Zha 2 did a business of $3.1 million in China. While the collection has definitely come down, it was still enough to create history. With $3.1 million, the film recorded the highest sixth Thursday in a single market. However, it significantly dropped by 53% compared to the fifth Thursday.

Overall, the film has amassed a mind-blowing $1.98 billion at the China box office in 37 days. Globally, it has earned $2.01 billion and is just a few million away from surpassing Avengers: Infinity War ($2.05 billion).

More about the film

Ne Zha 2 is directed by Jiaozi, and it was theatrically released on January 29, 2025, in China. Later, in mid-February, it opened in territories like the USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

