2025 Chinese animated fantasy adventure drama Ne Zha 2 is achieving milestones at the worldwide box office. Jiaozi’s directorial will soon surpass the global lifetime of Avengers: Infinity War. It has now broken a 35-year-old record in China with its staggering footfalls. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Creates history!

In 36 days of its theatrical run in China, the animated sequel has registered massive footfalls of 300 million. Ne Zha 2 is now the most-watched film in China since 1990. In fact, no other film in the country has been able to cross 200 million footfalls, even in its lifetime.

Check out the 5 most-watched films in China based on footfalls since 1990 below:

Ne Zha 2: 300 million (36 days) Wolf Warrior 2: 160 million Ne Zha: 140 million The Battle at Lake Changjin: 125 million Hi, Mom: 121 million

As visible, Ne Zha 2 has garnered 114% higher footfalls than its predecessor, Ne Zha (2019). It is now the highest-grossing film in China, with box office collections of $1.98 billion, as per Luiz Fernando. The sequel has left behind The Battle at Lake Changjin ($342K) and Wolf Warrior 2 ($2.72 million), among others.

Worldwide Earnings!

Jiaozi’s film is unstoppable, minting massive moolah as word-of-mouth is stronger than ever. On the sixth Wednesday, it has earned $3.2 million in China alone. The worldwide collections stand at $2.01 billion after 36 days.

It is now inching closer to surpassing Avengers: Infinity War, which earned $2.05 billion in its lifetime. With that, Ne Zha 2 will become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

The next target will be Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06 billion).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

