The 2025 Chinese animated movie Ne Zha 2 has stunned the world with its unimaginable box office performance. It is already the highest-grossing film in the country’s history and the first 2025 film to earn over $900 million in just ten days. It will cross a massive milestone ahead of Sunday and has beaten Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ total as the highest-grossing film ever in a single market. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Force Awakens is the sequel to the Return of the Jedi and the highest-grossing film of all time at the US box office. It collected $936.66 million in its domestic run. Meanwhile, the Chinese movie is the direct sequel to the 2019 film Ne Zha and the third film in the Fengshen franchise. The series is loosely based on the novel Investiture of the Gods. The animated feature was made on a reported budget of $80 million.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 has beaten the US cume of Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the highest-grossing film in a single market, China in this case. The report mentions that on its second Saturday at 6 pm local, the film has already raked in $66.2 million, and there are still six hours left till midnight. The movie has hit $974.2 million cume in China so far, which is outstanding and probably happened for the first time.

It will potentially cross the $1 billion mark on this second Saturday only. Ne Zha 2 collected $907.6 million in just 10 days, and on 2nd Friday, it experienced a drop of only -13% from last Friday, which was its first. It has already raked in 1117.75% more than its $80 million budget. It will create cinematic history with its lifetime collection.

More about the film

The franchise follows a boy born with unique powers who is recruited to fight demons and save the community that fears him. The sequel is set after the first film’s events, and Nezha and Ao Bing must respond to dangerous sea monsters.

Ne Zha 2 was released in the theatres on January 29, 2025.

