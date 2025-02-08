Mufasa: The Lion King is determined to beat Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s domestic cume and outpace it. The Disney feature was brutally beaten by Sonic 3 during its opening weekend, and it is hell-bent on revenge. The Barry Jenkins-helmed film has a stronghold at the box office, and despite losing multiple theatres and facing new releases, it manages to earn decent numbers in the US. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film will end its theatrical run, staying far behind its predecessor, The Lion King, one of the highest-grossing animated features of all time. Although Mufasa is a commercial success at this point, it got nominated for the Razzies 2025. The Disney feature is the seventh highest-grossing film of the last year against a massive budget of $200 million. Sonic 3, on the other hand, did open with better numbers than Mufasa but eventually failed to earn as much as the Disney feature.

Now according to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ended their 7th week with the same domestic cume. Mufasa collected a strong $376K on 7th Thursday, despite losing 280 theatres last Friday. It still keeps entertaining the viewers as the film has only dropped 18.3% from last Thursday. Mufasa has reached $231.3 million cume in the United States, which is the same as Sonic 3.

Mufasa will surpass Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s domestic gross tonight and take the lead at the North American box office. It is predicted to earn between $250 and $260 million in the United States.

The Disney sequel has stronger legs at the overseas box office as well. It has collected a solid $423.55 million from the international markets leading the worldwide cume to $654.83 million. Mufasa: The Lion King is set to make its online debut this month, which will have a harsh impact on its collections.

Meanwhile, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected $232.00 million overseas and allied to the domestic cume; it has reached a worldwide cume of $463.34 million, which is 29.24% less than Mufasa’s worldwide gross. Sonic 3 is now available on digital platforms on VOD.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

